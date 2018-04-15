CA Marine Warning and Forecast
Updated 7:20 am, Sunday, April 15, 2018
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, April 15, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - Marine Weather Message...UPDATED
National Weather Service San Francisco CA
415 AM PDT Sun Apr 15 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 6 PM PDT
MONDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...7 to 9 feet at 18 seconds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 6 PM PDT
MONDAY...
* WINDS...West 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...8 to 10 feet at 18 seconds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 6 PM PDT
MONDAY...
* WINDS...West 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...8 to 10 feet at 18 seconds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 6 PM PDT
MONDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest around 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...8 to 11 feet at 15 seconds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 6 PM PDT
MONDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...8 to 10 feet at 15 seconds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 6 PM PDT
MONDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...7 to 9 feet at 18 seconds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 6 PM PDT
MONDAY...
* WINDS...West 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.
* SEAS...6 to 8 feet at 15 seconds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
10 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TO 6 PM PDT
MONDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 1 PM this afternoon to
10 PM PDT this evening.
* WINDS...West 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
10 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TO 6 PM PDT
MONDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 1 PM this afternoon to
10 PM PDT this evening.
* WINDS...West 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TO 6 PM PDT
MONDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...8 to 10 feet at 14 seconds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TO 6 PM PDT
MONDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest around 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...7 to 9 feet at 14 seconds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TO 6 PM PDT
MONDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...7 to 9 feet at 14 seconds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
10 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TO 6 PM PDT
MONDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 1 PM this afternoon to
10 PM PDT this evening.
* WINDS...West 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
10 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TO 6 PM PDT
MONDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 1 PM this afternoon to
10 PM PDT this evening.
* WINDS...West 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
_____
Keywords: California, Marine Warnings and Forecast