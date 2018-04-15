CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, April 15, 2018

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - Marine Weather Message...UPDATED

National Weather Service San Francisco CA

415 AM PDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 6 PM PDT

MONDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...7 to 9 feet at 18 seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 6 PM PDT

MONDAY...

* WINDS...West 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...8 to 10 feet at 18 seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 6 PM PDT

MONDAY...

* WINDS...West 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...8 to 10 feet at 18 seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 6 PM PDT

MONDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest around 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...8 to 11 feet at 15 seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 6 PM PDT

MONDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...8 to 10 feet at 15 seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 6 PM PDT

MONDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...7 to 9 feet at 18 seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 6 PM PDT

MONDAY...

* WINDS...West 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.

* SEAS...6 to 8 feet at 15 seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TO 6 PM PDT

MONDAY...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 1 PM this afternoon to

10 PM PDT this evening.

* WINDS...West 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TO 6 PM PDT

MONDAY...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 1 PM this afternoon to

10 PM PDT this evening.

* WINDS...West 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TO 6 PM PDT

MONDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...8 to 10 feet at 14 seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TO 6 PM PDT

MONDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest around 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...7 to 9 feet at 14 seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TO 6 PM PDT

MONDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...7 to 9 feet at 14 seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TO 6 PM PDT

MONDAY...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 1 PM this afternoon to

10 PM PDT this evening.

* WINDS...West 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TO 6 PM PDT

MONDAY...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 1 PM this afternoon to

10 PM PDT this evening.

* WINDS...West 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: California, Marine Warnings and Forecast