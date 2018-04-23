CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, April 22, 2018

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service San Francisco CA

904 PM PDT Sun Apr 22 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

Winds have dropped below advisory criteria therefore the Small

Craft Advisory has been allowed to expire.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT MONDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...8 to 10 feet at 13 seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

