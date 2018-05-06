CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, May 7, 2018

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service San Francisco CA

214 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT MONDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

* SEAS...7 to 9 feet at 11 seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

9 PM PDT MONDAY...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 2 PM this afternoon to

9 PM PDT Monday.

* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...5 to 7 feet at 11 seconds.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING

TO MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM PDT MONDAY...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 11 AM to 9 PM PDT Monday.

* WINDS...West 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...4 to 6 feet at 11 seconds.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING

TO 3 AM PDT MONDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM PDT MONDAY...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 11 AM to 9 PM PDT Monday.

* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...5 to 7 feet at 11 seconds.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING

TO 3 AM PDT MONDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM PDT MONDAY...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 11 AM to 9 PM PDT Monday.

* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...5 to 7 feet at 11 seconds.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING

TO 3 AM PDT MONDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM PDT MONDAY...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 11 AM to 9 PM PDT Monday.

* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...5 to 7 feet at 11 seconds.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING

TO 3 AM PDT MONDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM PDT MONDAY...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 11 AM to 9 PM PDT Monday.

* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...5 to 7 feet at 11 seconds.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING

TO MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM PDT MONDAY...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 11 AM to 9 PM PDT Monday.

* WINDS...West 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...4 to 6 feet at 11 seconds.

