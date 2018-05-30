CA Marine Warning and Forecast
Updated 12:37 am, Wednesday, May 30, 2018
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, May 29, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
Urgent - Marine Weather Message
National Weather Service Eureka CA
931 PM PDT Tue May 29 2018
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM WEDNESDAY...
* WINDS...N 15 to 25 kt with local gusts to 35 kt near Point Saint
George and Cape Mendocino.
* WAVES...NW to N 11 to 14 ft at 9 seconds through Wednesday
morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Hazardous Seas Warning means hazardous sea conditions are
imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should remain in
port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial vessels
should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port or
taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM WEDNESDAY...
* WINDS...NW to N at 15 to 25 kt with local gusts to 35 kt near
Cape Mendocino.
* WAVES...NW to N 11 to 14 ft at 9 seconds through Wednesday
morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Hazardous Seas Warning means hazardous sea conditions are
imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should remain in
port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial vessels
should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port or
taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM THURSDAY...
* WINDS...N 25 to 35 kt with gusts to 45 kt.
* WAVES...N 10 to 15 feet at 10 seconds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM THURSDAY...
* WINDS...N 25 to 35 kt with gusts to 45 kt.
* WAVES...N 10 to 15 feet at 10 seconds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM WEDNESDAY...
* WINDS...N 15 to 25 kt with local gusts to 35 kt near Point Saint
George and Cape Mendocino.
* WAVES...NW to N 11 to 14 ft at 9 seconds through Wednesday
morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Hazardous Seas Warning means hazardous sea conditions are
imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should remain in
port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial vessels
should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port or
taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM WEDNESDAY...
* WINDS...NW to N at 15 to 25 kt with local gusts to 35 kt near
Cape Mendocino.
* WAVES...NW to N 11 to 14 ft at 9 seconds through Wednesday
morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Hazardous Seas Warning means hazardous sea conditions are
imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should remain in
port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial vessels
should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port or
taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather