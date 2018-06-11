CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, June 13, 2018

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

Urgent - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service Eureka CA

851 PM PDT Sun Jun 10 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM MONDAY TO 3 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Small Craft

Advisory, which is in effect from 3 PM Monday to 3 PM PDT

Wednesday.

* WINDS...NW 15 to 25 kt with occasional gusts to 35 kts near and

south of Cape Mendocino.

* WAVES/SEAS...NW 6 to 8 feet at 7 seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM MONDAY TO 9 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Small Craft

Advisory, which is in effect from 9 PM Monday to 9 PM PDT

Tuesday.

* WINDS...NW 15 to 25 kt with occasional gusts to 30 kt.

* WAVES/SEAS...NW 6 to 8 feet at 7 seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

