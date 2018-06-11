CA Marine Warning and Forecast
Updated 11:59 pm, Sunday, June 10, 2018
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, June 13, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
Urgent - Marine Weather Message
National Weather Service Eureka CA
851 PM PDT Sun Jun 10 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM MONDAY TO 3 PM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Small Craft
Advisory, which is in effect from 3 PM Monday to 3 PM PDT
Wednesday.
* WINDS...NW 15 to 25 kt with occasional gusts to 35 kts near and
south of Cape Mendocino.
* WAVES/SEAS...NW 6 to 8 feet at 7 seconds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM MONDAY TO 9 PM PDT
TUESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Small Craft
Advisory, which is in effect from 9 PM Monday to 9 PM PDT
Tuesday.
* WINDS...NW 15 to 25 kt with occasional gusts to 30 kt.
* WAVES/SEAS...NW 6 to 8 feet at 7 seconds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
_____
