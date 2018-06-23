CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, June 23, 2018

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service LOS ANGELES/OXNARD CA

917 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has extended

the Small Craft Advisory, which is now in effect until 3 PM PDT

this afternoon.

SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous wind and sea

conditions will exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners...

especially those operating smaller vessels... should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has cancelled

the Small Craft Advisory.

Winds have diminished to below advisory level but will be

elevated into the afternoon hours. Mariners should continue to be

cautious and check weather reports prior to leaving safe harbor.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has extended

the Small Craft Advisory, which is now in effect until 3 PM PDT

this afternoon.

SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous wind and sea

conditions will exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners...

especially those operating smaller vessels... should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather