CA Marine Warning and Forecast
Updated 12:25 pm, Saturday, June 23, 2018
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, June 23, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service LOS ANGELES/OXNARD CA
917 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...
The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has extended
the Small Craft Advisory, which is now in effect until 3 PM PDT
this afternoon.
SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous wind and sea
conditions will exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners...
especially those operating smaller vessels... should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has cancelled
the Small Craft Advisory.
Winds have diminished to below advisory level but will be
elevated into the afternoon hours. Mariners should continue to be
cautious and check weather reports prior to leaving safe harbor.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...
The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has extended
the Small Craft Advisory, which is now in effect until 3 PM PDT
this afternoon.
SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous wind and sea
conditions will exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners...
especially those operating smaller vessels... should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather