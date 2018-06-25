CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, June 24, 2018

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

813 PM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

* WINDS...West 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT MONDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM PDT

MONDAY...

* WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

* SEAS...7 to 12 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

* WINDS...South 5 to 10 kt.

* SEAS...4 to 6 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

* SEAS...6 to 11 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MONDAY TO

9 AM PDT TUESDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

* SEAS...6 to 11 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT MONDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM PDT

MONDAY...

* WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM MONDAY TO

9 AM PDT TUESDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...6 to 8 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather