CA Marine Warning and Forecast
Updated 5:59 am, Sunday, July 1, 2018
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, July 1, 2018
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - Marine Weather Message
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
252 AM PDT Sun Jul 1 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING
TO 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...
* WINDS...South 15 to 25 kt.
* SEAS...4 to 6 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT MONDAY...
* WINDS...North 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.
* SEAS...7 to 12 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT MONDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...7 to 9 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has cancelled the
Small Craft Advisory.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT MONDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 10 PM PDT MONDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect from noon to 10 PM PDT Monday.
* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT MONDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 10 PM PDT MONDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect from noon to 10 PM PDT Monday.
* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather