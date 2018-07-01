CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, July 1, 2018

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

252 AM PDT Sun Jul 1 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING

TO 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WINDS...South 15 to 25 kt.

* SEAS...4 to 6 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT MONDAY...

* WINDS...North 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

* SEAS...7 to 12 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT MONDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...7 to 9 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has cancelled the

Small Craft Advisory.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT MONDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 10 PM PDT MONDAY...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from noon to 10 PM PDT Monday.

* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT MONDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 10 PM PDT MONDAY...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from noon to 10 PM PDT Monday.

* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

