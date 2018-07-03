CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, July 4, 2018

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

308 AM PDT Tue Jul 3 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.

* SEAS...8 to 10 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING

TO 3 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

3 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt.

* SEAS...9 to 12 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occuring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...7 to 9 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...7 to 9 feet.

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

3 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt.

* SEAS...9 to 12 feet.

