CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, July 5, 2018

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service LOS ANGELES/OXNARD CA

857 PM PDT Thu Jul 5 2018

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SUNDAY...

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a

Gale Warning, which is in effect until 3 AM PDT Sunday. The Small

Craft Advisory is no longer in effect.

* Winds...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 40 kt are

expected when winds are strongest.

* Seas...Combined seas of 7 to 10 feet with periods around 8

seconds are expected when waves are largest.

SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occuring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

Winds have fallen below advisory levels. There is a chance that

Small Craft Advisory level winds will return Friday afternoon.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SATURDAY...

SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous sea conditions will

exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially those

operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT FRIDAY...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM FRIDAY TO 3 AM PDT SUNDAY...

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a

Gale Warning, which is in effect from 3 PM Friday to 3 AM PDT

Sunday.

* Winds...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 35 kt are

expected when winds are strongest.

* Seas...Combined seas of 7 to 9 feet with periods around 7

seconds are expected when waves are largest.

SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occuring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous sea conditions will

exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially those

operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SUNDAY...

SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous sea conditions will

exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially those

operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.

SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT FRIDAY...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM FRIDAY TO 3 AM PDT SUNDAY...

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a

Gale Warning, which is in effect from 3 PM Friday to 3 AM PDT

Sunday.

* Winds...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 35 kt are

expected when winds are strongest.

* Seas...Combined seas of 7 to 9 feet with periods around 7

seconds are expected when waves are largest.

SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occuring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous sea conditions will

exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially those

operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.

SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT FRIDAY...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM FRIDAY TO 3 AM PDT SUNDAY...

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a

Gale Warning, which is in effect from 3 PM Friday to 3 AM PDT

Sunday.

* Winds...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 35 kt are

expected when winds are strongest.

* Seas...Combined seas of 7 to 9 feet with periods around 7

seconds are expected when waves are largest.

SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occuring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous sea conditions will

exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially those

operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather