CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, July 8, 2018

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

Urgent - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service Eureka CA

248 AM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO

9 AM PDT SUNDAY...

* WINDS...N increasing to 15 to 25 kt this morning

* SEAS...Steep N waves building to around 7 ft. In addition, a

long period S swell of 3 to 5 ft at 14 to 16 seconds will

continue through the afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING

TO 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WINDS...NW to N 10 to 20 kt with gusts to 30 kt, mainly near

and downwind from Cape Mendocino.

* SEAS...Steep waves building to 5 to 7 ft, with the highest waves

near and downwind from Cape Mendocino. In addition, a long

period S swell of around 3 ft at 14 to 16 seconds will continue

through this afternoon.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SUNDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.

* SEAS...6 to 8 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SUNDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

* SEAS...6 to 8 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 1 PM this afternoon to

11 PM PDT this evening.

* WINDS...West 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...5 to 7 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SUNDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...6 to 8 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SUNDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...6 to 8 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SUNDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...6 to 8 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SUNDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...6 to 8 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SUNDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...5 to 7 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SUNDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

* SEAS...6 to 8 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 1 PM this afternoon to

11 PM PDT this evening.

* WINDS...West 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...5 to 7 feet.

