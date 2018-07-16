CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, July 16, 2018

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service LOS ANGELES/OXNARD CA

253 AM PDT Mon Jul 16 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous wind and sea

conditions will exist for small craft. Inexperienced

mariners...especially those operating smaller vessels should

avoid navigating in these conditions.

