CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, July 19, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
Urgent - Marine Weather Message
National Weather Service Eureka CA
326 AM PDT Thu Jul 19 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM THIS
MORNING...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 AM
FRIDAY...
* WINDS...N 20 to 30 kt. Gusts to 35 kt this afternoon and
tonight.
* WAVES...N 10 to 13 ft at around 10 seconds. Large, steep waves
will persist into the weekend.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM FRIDAY...
* WINDS...NW 15 to 25 kt. Gusts to 40 kt near Cape Mendocino.
Winds will be lighter S of Shelter Cove.
* WAVES...N 7 to 10 ft at around 9 seconds. Highest seas downwind
from Cape Mendocino. Steep waves will persist into the weekend.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM SATURDAY...
* WINDS...NW to N 10 to 20 kt. Gusts to 30 kt near Point Saint
George.
* WAVES...NW 8 to 11 ft at around 9 seconds.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM SATURDAY...
* WINDS...N 25 to 35 kt through Friday night.
* WAVES...N building to 12 to 15 ft at around 10 seconds. Large,
steep waves will persist into the weekend.
_____
