CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, July 20, 2018

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

Urgent - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service Eureka CA

323 AM PDT Fri Jul 20 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EARLY THIS

MORNING...

* WINDS...NW 10 to 20 kt. Winds becoming to SW 10 kt S of Shelter

Cove in the afternoon.

* WAVES...NW 8 to 11 ft at around 9 seconds. Highest seas

downwind from Cape Mendocino. Steep waves will persist into the

weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM SATURDAY...

* WINDS...N 25 to 35 kt through tonight.

* WAVES...N building to 12 to 16 ft at around 11 seconds. Large,

steep waves will persist into the weekend.

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON...

* WINDS...N 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 35 kt through this

afternoon.

* WAVES...N 12 to 15 ft at around 11 seconds. Large, steep waves

will persist into the weekend.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM SATURDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WINDS...N 10 to 20 kt, except N 20 to 30 kt with occasional

gusts to 35 kt near Point Saint George.

* WAVES...NW 8 to 11 ft at around 9 seconds. Largest waves near

Point Saint George.

