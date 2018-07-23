CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, July 24, 2018

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

312 AM PDT Mon Jul 23 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS REMAINS IN EFFECT

UNTIL 11 PM PDT TUESDAY...

* Winds...North 15 to 20 knots with occasional gusts to 25 kt.

Winds will be strongest in the vicinity of Cape Blanco to Port

Orford, and also away from shore between Port Orford and Gold

Beach. Winds will be weak near shore south of Pistol River.

* Seas...Steep at 5 to 8 feet through Tuesday evening.

* Areas affected...Steep seas are expected across all of the

waters beyond 5 nm from shore, and also within 5 nm near Cape

Blanco through Tuesday evening.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas means that waves will

be steep enough to create a potential hazard to smaller vessels

and inexperienced mariners.

_____

