CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, July 28, 2018

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

940 PM PDT Thu Jul 26 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT

SATURDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

* SEAS...6 to 8 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SATURDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...5 to 7 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT

SATURDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...6 to 8 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT

SATURDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...7 to 9 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT

TONIGHT...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM FRIDAY TO 9 AM PDT

SATURDAY...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 1 PM Friday to 9 AM PDT

Saturday.

* WINDS...Northwest 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.

* SEAS...5 to 7 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT

TONIGHT...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM FRIDAY TO 9 AM PDT

SATURDAY...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 1 PM Friday to 9 AM PDT

Saturday.

* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...5 to 7 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has cancelled the

Small Craft Advisory.

Winds have fallen below advisory criteria.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM PDT

FRIDAY...

* WINDS...West 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.

* SEAS...3 to 5 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM PDT

FRIDAY...

* WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM FRIDAY TO

MIDNIGHT PDT FRIDAY NIGHT...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect until midnight PDT tonight.

* WINDS...Northwest 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...5 to 7 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT

TONIGHT...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM FRIDAY TO 9 AM PDT

SATURDAY...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 1 PM Friday to 9 AM PDT

Saturday.

* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...5 to 7 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM FRIDAY TO 9 AM PDT

SATURDAY...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect until midnight PDT tonight. A

Small Craft Advisory has also been issued from 1 PM Friday to

9 AM PDT Saturday.

* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.

* SEAS...5 to 7 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT

TONIGHT...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM FRIDAY TO 9 AM PDT

SATURDAY...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 1 PM Friday to 9 AM PDT

Saturday.

* WINDS...Northwest 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.

* SEAS...5 to 7 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM FRIDAY TO 9 AM PDT

SATURDAY...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect until midnight PDT tonight. A

Small Craft Advisory has also been issued from 1 PM Friday to

9 AM PDT Saturday.

* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.

* SEAS...5 to 7 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM FRIDAY TO

MIDNIGHT PDT FRIDAY NIGHT...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect until midnight PDT tonight.

* WINDS...Northwest 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...5 to 7 feet.

_____

