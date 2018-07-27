CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, July 28, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
Urgent - Marine Weather Message
National Weather Service Eureka CA
230 PM PDT Fri Jul 27 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT
SATURDAY...
* WAVES/SEAS...Steep northerly wind waves 6 to 8 ft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous wave conditions will
exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those
operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT MONDAY...
* WINDS...N 15 TO 25 KT.
* WAVES/SEAS...Steep northerly wind waves 6 to 8 ft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT SATURDAY...
The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Small Craft
Advisory, which is in effect until 5 PM PDT Saturday.
* WAVES/SEAS...Steep northerly wind waves 6 to 8 ft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous wave conditions will
exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those
operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT
SATURDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SATURDAY TO 4 AM PDT
SUNDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 4 PM Saturday to 4 AM PDT
Sunday.
* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...7 to 9 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT
SATURDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...6 to 8 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PDT SUNDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...7 to 9 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PDT SUNDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...7 to 9 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM PDT
SATURDAY...
* WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
* WINDS...West 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.
* SEAS...3 to 5 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT
TONIGHT...
* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...5 to 7 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT
SATURDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.
* SEAS...6 to 8 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT
SATURDAY...
* WINDS...West 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.
* SEAS...4 to 6 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PDT SUNDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...7 to 9 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT
SATURDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SATURDAY TO 4 AM PDT
SUNDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 4 PM Saturday to 4 AM PDT
Sunday.
* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...7 to 9 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM PDT
SATURDAY...
* WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather