CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, August 3, 2018

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

313 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 11 PM PDT FRIDAY...

* Winds...North 15 to 25 kt gusting to 30 kt this afternoon and

evening, then diminishing slightly overnight and reaching north

15 to 25 kt again Friday afternoon and evening.

* Waves...6 to 8 feet. Seas will be wind-driven and choppy. The

heaviest seas will occur in the afternoons and evenings.

* Areas affected...Nearly all of the inner waters from Port

Orford south will be affected. The outer waters will be

affected from 10 nm to 20 nm offshore near Gold Beach,

widening to 10 nm to 50 nm offshore near Brookings.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 11 PM PDT FRIDAY...

* Winds...North 15 to 25 kt gusting to 30 kt this afternoon and

evening, then diminishing slightly overnight and reaching north

15 to 25 kt again Friday afternoon and evening.

* Waves...6 to 8 feet. Seas will be wind-driven and choppy. The

heaviest seas will occur in the afternoons and evenings.

* Areas affected...Nearly all of the inner waters from Port

Orford south will be affected. The outer waters will be

affected from 10 nm to 20 nm offshore near Gold Beach,

widening to 10 nm to 50 nm offshore near Brookings.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 11 PM PDT FRIDAY...

* Winds...North 15 to 25 kt gusting to 30 kt this afternoon and

evening, then diminishing slightly overnight and reaching north

15 to 25 kt again Friday afternoon and evening.

* Waves...6 to 8 feet. Seas will be wind-driven and choppy. The

heaviest seas will occur in the afternoons and evenings.

* Areas affected...Nearly all of the inner waters from Port

Orford south will be affected. The outer waters will be

affected from 10 nm to 20 nm offshore near Gold Beach,

widening to 10 nm to 50 nm offshore near Brookings.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 11 PM PDT FRIDAY...

* Winds...North 15 to 25 kt gusting to 30 kt this afternoon and

evening, then diminishing slightly overnight and reaching north

15 to 25 kt again Friday afternoon and evening.

* Waves...6 to 8 feet. Seas will be wind-driven and choppy. The

heaviest seas will occur in the afternoons and evenings.

* Areas affected...Nearly all of the inner waters from Port

Orford south will be affected. The outer waters will be

affected from 10 nm to 20 nm offshore near Gold Beach,

widening to 10 nm to 50 nm offshore near Brookings.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather