CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, August 3, 2018
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Medford OR
313 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 11 PM PDT FRIDAY...
* Winds...North 15 to 25 kt gusting to 30 kt this afternoon and
evening, then diminishing slightly overnight and reaching north
15 to 25 kt again Friday afternoon and evening.
* Waves...6 to 8 feet. Seas will be wind-driven and choppy. The
heaviest seas will occur in the afternoons and evenings.
* Areas affected...Nearly all of the inner waters from Port
Orford south will be affected. The outer waters will be
affected from 10 nm to 20 nm offshore near Gold Beach,
widening to 10 nm to 50 nm offshore near Brookings.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
