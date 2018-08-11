CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, August 12, 2018

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

318 AM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 PM

PDT SUNDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON

THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING...

* Winds...North 15 to 25 kt this evening increasing to north 20

to 30 kt late Sunday afternoon and Sunday evening.

* Seas...Steep choppy 6 to 8 ft seas developing this evening

through Sunday morning then seas may become steep to very steep

at 6 to 10 ft seas late Sunday afternoon and Sunday evening.

* Areas affected...Small craft advisory level winds and seas will

affect the waters south of Port Orford beyond 5 nm from shore

this evening through Sunday morning. Small craft advisory level

winds and seas will spread north and affect all of the waters

Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening. An area of very steep

hazardous seas is likely Sunday evening for the waters south of

Port Orford between 5 nm and 40 nm from shore.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

A Hazardous Seas Watch is issued when the risk of very steep and

hazardous seas has significantly increased, but the specific

timing and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to

provide additional lead time for mariners who may wish to

consider altering their plans.

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather