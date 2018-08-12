CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, August 12, 2018

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

Urgent - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service Eureka CA

239 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WINDS...N 15 to 25 kt. Gusts to 30 kt near and south of Cape

Mendocino.

* WAVES/SEAS...N 4 to 6 ft at 6 seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT MONDAY...

* WINDS...N 15 to 25 kt with gusts to 30kt.

* WAVES/SEAS...N 5 to 7 ft at 6 seconds building to 7 to 9 ft at

8 seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT MONDAY...

* WINDS...N 15 to 25 kt with gusts to 30kt.

* WAVES/SEAS...N 5 to 7 ft at 6 seconds building to 8 to 10 ft at

8 seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

* WINDS...Northwest 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...5 to 7 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT MONDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...6 to 8 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.

* SEAS...6 to 8 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 2 PM this afternoon to

10 PM PDT this evening.

* WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.

_____

