CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, August 12, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
Urgent - Marine Weather Message
National Weather Service Eureka CA
239 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WINDS...N 15 to 25 kt. Gusts to 30 kt near and south of Cape
Mendocino.
* WAVES/SEAS...N 4 to 6 ft at 6 seconds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT MONDAY...
* WINDS...N 15 to 25 kt with gusts to 30kt.
* WAVES/SEAS...N 5 to 7 ft at 6 seconds building to 7 to 9 ft at
8 seconds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT MONDAY...
* WINDS...N 15 to 25 kt with gusts to 30kt.
* WAVES/SEAS...N 5 to 7 ft at 6 seconds building to 8 to 10 ft at
8 seconds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
* WINDS...Northwest 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...5 to 7 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT MONDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...6 to 8 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS
MORNING...
* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.
* SEAS...6 to 8 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
10 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 2 PM this afternoon to
10 PM PDT this evening.
* WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather