CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, August 15, 2018

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE...UPDATED

National Weather Service LOS ANGELES/OXNARD CA

330 PM PDT Tue Aug 14 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous sea conditions will

exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially those

operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

_____

