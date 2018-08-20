CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, August 21, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Medford OR
104 AM PDT Mon Aug 20 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT
TUESDAY...
* Winds: North 20 to 28 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.
* Seas: Steep and wind driven at 6 to 9 feet.
* Areas affected: Small craft advisory winds and seas are
expected beyond 3 nm from shore in the vicinity of and south
of Cape Blanco, and beyond roughly 10 nm from shore to the
north.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather