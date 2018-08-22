CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, August 25, 2018

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

251 PM PDT Wed Aug 22 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THURSDAY TO 11 AM

PDT SATURDAY...

The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Small Craft

Advisory...which is in effect from 11 PM Thursday to 11 AM PDT

Saturday. A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas has also been

issued and is in effect from 5 PM Friday to 11 AM PDT Saturday.

* Winds...North 25 to 30 knots, with a brief period of gusts to 40

knots possible Friday afternoon.

* Seas...5 to 7 feet at 7 to 8 seconds, increasing to 8 to 9 feet

Friday afternoon.

* Areas affected...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

generally beyond 1 to 2 nm from shore and south of Port Orford

through Friday afternoon, then spreading north by Friday

evening. The strongest winds and steepest seas will be south of

Port Orford, with possible gale force gusts remaining south of

Brookings.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas means that waves will

be steep enough to create a potential hazard to smaller vessels

and inexperienced mariners.

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather