SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

334 AM PDT Fri Aug 24 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT SATURDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...7 to 9 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM

PDT THIS EVENING...

* WINDS...Southwest to west 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 3 AM PDT

SATURDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...5 to 7 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT SATURDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...6 to 8 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

3 AM PDT SATURDAY...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 3 PM this afternoon to

3 AM PDT Saturday.

* WINDS...Northwest 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.

* SEAS...4 to 6 feet.

