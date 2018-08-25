CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, August 27, 2018

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

237 AM PDT Sat Aug 25 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT MONDAY...

* Winds...North 20 to 30 kt through Sunday night. Winds will

diminish briefly overnight Sunday to 15 to 25 kt, then increase

again to 20 to 30 kt by late Monday morning.

* Seas...Steep and wind driven 6 to 9 feet through Monday night.

While seas will remain choppy and wind driven through Monday

night, a fresh northwest swell will be mixed in early Sunday

morning.

* Areas affected...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft for

most areas through Monday night. The steepest seas and strongest

winds are expected during the afternoons and evenings south of

Gold Beach. On Monday, the steepest seas and strongest winds

will be further north, but mainly south of Port Orford.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

_____

