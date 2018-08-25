CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, August 27, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Medford OR
237 AM PDT Sat Aug 25 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT MONDAY...
* Winds...North 20 to 30 kt through Sunday night. Winds will
diminish briefly overnight Sunday to 15 to 25 kt, then increase
again to 20 to 30 kt by late Monday morning.
* Seas...Steep and wind driven 6 to 9 feet through Monday night.
While seas will remain choppy and wind driven through Monday
night, a fresh northwest swell will be mixed in early Sunday
morning.
* Areas affected...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft for
most areas through Monday night. The steepest seas and strongest
winds are expected during the afternoons and evenings south of
Gold Beach. On Monday, the steepest seas and strongest winds
will be further north, but mainly south of Port Orford.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT MONDAY...
* Winds...North 20 to 30 kt through Sunday night. Winds will
diminish briefly overnight Sunday to 15 to 25 kt, then increase
again to 20 to 30 kt by late Monday morning.
* Seas...Steep and wind driven 6 to 9 feet through Monday night.
While seas will remain choppy and wind driven through Monday
night, a fresh northwest swell will be mixed in early Sunday
morning.
* Areas affected...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft for
most areas through Monday night. The steepest seas and strongest
winds are expected during the afternoons and evenings south of
Gold Beach. On Monday, the steepest seas and strongest winds
will be further north, but mainly south of Port Orford.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT MONDAY...
* Winds...North 20 to 30 kt through Sunday night. Winds will
diminish briefly overnight Sunday to 15 to 25 kt, then increase
again to 20 to 30 kt by late Monday morning.
* Seas...Steep and wind driven 6 to 9 feet through Monday night.
While seas will remain choppy and wind driven through Monday
night, a fresh northwest swell will be mixed in early Sunday
morning.
* Areas affected...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft for
most areas through Monday night. The steepest seas and strongest
winds are expected during the afternoons and evenings south of
Gold Beach. On Monday, the steepest seas and strongest winds
will be further north, but mainly south of Port Orford.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT MONDAY...
* Winds...North 20 to 30 kt through Sunday night. Winds will
diminish briefly overnight Sunday to 15 to 25 kt, then increase
again to 20 to 30 kt by late Monday morning.
* Seas...Steep and wind driven 6 to 9 feet through Monday night.
While seas will remain choppy and wind driven through Monday
night, a fresh northwest swell will be mixed in early Sunday
morning.
* Areas affected...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft for
most areas through Monday night. The steepest seas and strongest
winds are expected during the afternoons and evenings south of
Gold Beach. On Monday, the steepest seas and strongest winds
will be further north, but mainly south of Port Orford.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather