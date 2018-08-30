CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, August 31, 2018

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service LOS ANGELES/OXNARD CA

1100 PM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT FRIDAY...

SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous wind and sea

conditions will exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners...

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

_____

