CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, September 4, 2018

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

235 AM PDT Mon Sep 3 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT TUESDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

* SEAS...7 to 12 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 3 PM this afternoon to

9 PM PDT this evening.

* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

