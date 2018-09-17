CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, September 19, 2018

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service LOS ANGELES/OXNARD CA

827 PM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous wind and sea

conditions will exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners...

especially those operating smaller vessels... should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has cancelled

the Small Craft Advisory.

Winds have diminished below Small Craft Advisory levels.

_____

