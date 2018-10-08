CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, October 8, 2018

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

Urgent - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service Eureka CA

848 PM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT

MONDAY...

* WINDS...North 15 to 25 kt with occasional gusts to 35 kt.

Strongest winds near Cape Mendocino and Point Saint George.

* WAVES...North 7 to 9 feet at 6 to 8 seconds with a northwest

swell 5 feet at 13 seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT MONDAY...

* WINDS...North 25 to 30 kt with gusts to 35 kt.

* WAVES...North 11 feet at 9 seconds with a northwest swell 6 feet

at 13 seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

