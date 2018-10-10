CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, October 11, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Medford OR
303 AM PDT Wed Oct 10 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT
THURSDAY...
* Winds: North 20 to 30 knots with gusts to 35 knots. Strongest
Tuesday evening and Wednesday afternoon.
* Seas: Steep at times 8 to 11 feet with a mix of northwest
swell and northerly wind waves. Highest seas will be south of
Brookings.
* Areas affected: All areas through Wednesday evening. Beyond 6
nm of shore.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather