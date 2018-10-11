CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, October 11, 2018

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

Urgent - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service Eureka CA

834 PM PDT Wed Oct 10 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

* WINDS...North 20 to 30 kt with occasional gusts to 35 kt.

* WAVES...North 9 feet at 9 seconds with a northwest swell 3 feet

at 11 seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

* WINDS...North 20 to 30 kt with occasional gusts to 35 kt.

* WAVES...North 9 feet at 9 seconds with a northwest swell 3 feet

at 11 seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT

THURSDAY...

* WINDS...North 10 to 20 kt with gusts to 30 kt. Strongest winds

near Cape Mendocino and Point Saint George.

* WAVES...North 6 to 8 feet at 7 seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous wave conditions will

exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those

operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT

THURSDAY...

* WINDS...North 10 to 20 kt with gusts to 30 kt. Strongest winds

near Cape Mendocino and Point Saint George.

* WAVES...North 6 to 8 feet at 7 seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous wave conditions will

exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those

operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather