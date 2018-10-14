CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, October 14, 2018
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
Urgent - Marine Weather Message
National Weather Service Eureka CA
1045 PM PDT Sat Oct 13 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SUNDAY...
* WINDS...North 15 to 25 kt with gusts to 30 kt.
* SEAS...Steep northerly wind waves around 11 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
