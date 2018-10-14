CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, October 14, 2018

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

222 PM PDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT MONDAY...

* WINDS...Northeast 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 2 PM PDT MONDAY...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 2 AM to 2 PM PDT Monday.

* WINDS...East 5 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.

* SEAS...4 to 6 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 2 PM PDT

MONDAY...

* WINDS...East 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...4 to 6 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT MONDAY...

* WINDS...Northeast 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.

