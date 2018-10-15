CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, October 15, 2018

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

214 AM PDT Mon Oct 15 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WINDS...East 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.

* SEAS...5 to 7 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WINDS...East 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...4 to 6 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

* WINDS...Northeast 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

