CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, October 30, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - Marine Weather Message
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
900 AM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT
TUESDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.
* SEAS...6 to 11 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* WINDS...Northwest 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.
* SEAS...4 to 7 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 3 PM PDT TUESDAY...
* WINDS...North 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.
* SEAS...9 to 12 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT
TUESDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.
* SEAS...7 to 12 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 3 PM PDT TUESDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...6 to 11 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM MONDAY TO
3 PM PDT TUESDAY...
* WINDS...North 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.
* SEAS...10 to 12 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM MONDAY TO
3 PM PDT TUESDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.
* SEAS...9 to 12 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM MONDAY TO
3 PM PDT TUESDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.
* SEAS...8 to 12 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM MONDAY TO
3 PM PDT TUESDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.
* SEAS...7 to 10 feet.
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT
TUESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a
Gale Warning, which is in effect from 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM
PDT Tuesday. The Small Craft Advisory is no longer in effect. The
Gale Watch is no longer in effect.
* Winds...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 35 kt are
expected when winds are strongest.
* Seas...Combined seas of 8 to 11 feet with periods around 12
seconds are expected when waves are largest.
SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occuring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended
that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor
prior to the onset of gale conditions.
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT
TUESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a
Gale Warning, which is in effect from 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM
PDT Tuesday. The Small Craft Advisory is no longer in effect. The
Gale Watch is no longer in effect.
* Winds...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 35 kt are
expected when winds are strongest.
* Seas...Combined seas of 8 to 11 feet with periods around 12
seconds are expected when waves are largest.
SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous wind and sea
conditions will exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners...
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING
TO 3 AM PDT MONDAY...
SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT
TUESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a
Gale Warning, which is in effect from 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM
PDT Tuesday. The Small Craft Advisory is no longer in effect. The
Gale Watch is no longer in effect.
* Winds...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts to 35 kt are
expected when winds are strongest. Gale force gusts will be
confined to areas NW of San Nicolas Island.
* Seas...Combined seas of 8 to 10 feet with periods around 12
seconds are expected when waves are largest.
SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occuring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT
TUESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a
Gale Warning, which is in effect from 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM
PDT Tuesday. The Small Craft Advisory is no longer in effect. The
Gale Watch is no longer in effect.
* Winds...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts to 35 kt are
expected when winds are strongest. Gale force gusts will be
confined to areas NW of San Nicolas Island.
* Seas...Combined seas of 8 to 10 feet with periods around 12
seconds are expected when waves are largest.
SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT
TUESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a
Gale Warning, which is in effect from 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM
PDT Tuesday. The Small Craft Advisory is no longer in effect. The
Gale Watch is no longer in effect.
* Winds...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 35 kt are
expected when winds are strongest.
* Seas...Combined seas of 8 to 11 feet with periods around 12
seconds are expected when waves are largest.
SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occuring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended
that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor
prior to the onset of gale conditions.
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT
TUESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a
Gale Warning, which is in effect from 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM
PDT Tuesday. The Small Craft Advisory is no longer in effect. The
Gale Watch is no longer in effect.
* Winds...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 35 kt are
expected when winds are strongest.
* Seas...Combined seas of 8 to 11 feet with periods around 12
seconds are expected when waves are largest.
SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT
TUESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a
Gale Warning, which is in effect from 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM
PDT Tuesday. The Small Craft Advisory is no longer in effect. The
Gale Watch is no longer in effect.
* Winds...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts to 35 kt are
expected when winds are strongest. Gale force gusts will be
confined to areas NW of San Nicolas Island.
* Seas...Combined seas of 8 to 10 feet with periods around 12
seconds are expected when waves are largest.
SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT
TUESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a
Gale Warning, which is in effect from 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM
PDT Tuesday. The Small Craft Advisory is no longer in effect. The
Gale Watch is no longer in effect.
* Winds...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 35 kt are
expected when winds are strongest.
* Seas...Combined seas of 8 to 11 feet with periods around 12
seconds are expected when waves are largest.
SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT
TUESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a
Gale Warning, which is in effect from 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM
PDT Tuesday. The Small Craft Advisory is no longer in effect. The
Gale Watch is no longer in effect.
* Winds...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 35 kt are
expected when winds are strongest.
* Seas...Combined seas of 8 to 11 feet with periods around 12
seconds are expected when waves are largest.
SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.
_____
