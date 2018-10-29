CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, October 30, 2018
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
Urgent - Marine Weather Message
National Weather Service Eureka CA
226 PM PDT Mon Oct 29 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY...
* SEAS...West swell 10 feet at 12 seconds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous wave conditions will
exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those
operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT
THURSDAY...
* WINDS...North winds increasing to 15 to 25 kt Monday evening,
with gusts to 30 kt.
* SEAS...West swell 10 feet at 13 seconds. Seas becoming steep
Monday night through Wednesday night as winds increase.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WINDS...North winds increasing to 10 to 20 kt Monday evening,
with gusts to 30 kt near Cape Mendocino.
* SEAS...West swell 10 feet at 13 seconds. Seas becoming steep
Monday night through Wednesday as winds increase.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.
* SEAS...8 to 13 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.
* SEAS...10 to 13 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.
* SEAS...9 to 14 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...7 to 12 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.
* SEAS...11 to 14 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.
* SEAS...10 to 14 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.
* SEAS...8 to 13 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.
* SEAS...8 to 13 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...7 to 10 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS REMAINS IN EFFECT
UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY...
* Seas: West swell of 11 feet at 12 to 13 seconds will lower to
below 10 feet by sunrise Tuesday.
* Areas affected: All areas.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS REMAINS IN EFFECT
UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY...
* Seas: West swell of 11 feet at 12 to 13 seconds will lower to
below 10 feet by sunrise Tuesday.
* Areas affected: All areas.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS REMAINS IN EFFECT
UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY...
* Seas: West swell of 11 feet at 12 to 13 seconds will lower to
below 10 feet by sunrise Tuesday.
* Areas affected: All areas.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS REMAINS IN EFFECT
UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY...
* Seas: West swell of 11 feet at 12 to 13 seconds will lower to
below 10 feet by sunrise Tuesday.
* Areas affected: All areas.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
