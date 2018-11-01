CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, November 1, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - Marine Weather Message
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
909 PM PDT Wed Oct 31 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT
THURSDAY...
* WINDS...North 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...4 to 7 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...
Winds have fallen below advisory criteria.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT
THURSDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...4 to 6 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT FRIDAY...
* WINDS...North 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...5 to 8 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...
Winds have fallen below advisory criteria.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...
Winds have fallen below advisory criteria.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...
Winds have fallen below advisory criteria.
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather