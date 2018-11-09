CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, November 9, 2018

_____

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

322 AM PST Fri Nov 9 2018

...GUSTY NORTHEAST WINDS WILL AFFECT THE COASTAL WATERS AND EAST-

FACING HARBORS THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

Gusty winds and choppy seas will continue through this afternoon

over the coastal waters south of Point Conception. The winds will

be strongest in the nearshore areas from Ventura to Santa Monica.

Strong northeast winds across the coastal waters can also result

in gusty winds and hazardous swell activity in exposed east-facing

harbors of the Channel Islands, especially Avalon Harbor on

Catalina Island.

These conditions have a history of vessel damage and loss of life.

Mariners should avoid these areas or remain in safe harbor until

conditions improve. Avalon Harbor should NOT be considered safe

harbor during this event.

