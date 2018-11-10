CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, November 11, 2018
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
Urgent - Marine Weather Message
National Weather Service Eureka CA
252 AM PST Sat Nov 10 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST SUNDAY...
* WINDS...North 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 36 kt.
* SEAS...North 9 to 12 feet at 9 seconds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST SUNDAY...
* WINDS... North 15 to 25 kt.
* WAVES/SEAS...7 to 12 ft at around 8 seconds. Largest waves
confined to the northwest portion of the zone.
