CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, November 11, 2018

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

National Weather Service Eureka CA

252 AM PST Sat Nov 10 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST SUNDAY...

* WINDS...North 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 36 kt.

* SEAS...North 9 to 12 feet at 9 seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST SUNDAY...

* WINDS... North 15 to 25 kt.

* WAVES/SEAS...7 to 12 ft at around 8 seconds. Largest waves

confined to the northwest portion of the zone.

