CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, November 17, 2018
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Medford OR
1158 AM PST Sat Nov 17 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS IS CANCELLED...
The National Weather Service in Medford has cancelled the Small
Craft Advisory for hazardous seas.
