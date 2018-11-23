CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, November 24, 2018
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
Urgent - Marine Weather Message
National Weather Service Eureka CA
224 AM PST Fri Nov 23 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST
SATURDAY...
* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 kt today.
* WAVES/SEAS...Seas 10 to 13 ft today and tonight.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...
The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Gale Warning,
which is in effect until noon PST today. The Small Craft Advisory
is no longer in effect.
* WINDS...South winds 25 to 35 kt gusting to 40 kt this morning.
* WAVES/SEAS...Seas around 15 ft today becoming 10 to 12 ft
tonight.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST
SATURDAY...
* WINDS...South winds 15 to 30 kt gusting to 40 kt this morning.
* WAVES/SEAS...Seas 12 to 14 ft today becoming 10 to 12 ft
tonight.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST
SATURDAY...
* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 kt today.
* WAVES/SEAS...Seas around 10 to 13 ft today and tonight.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...
The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Gale Warning,
which is in effect until noon PST today. The Small Craft Advisory
is no longer in effect.
* WINDS...South winds 25 to 35 kt gusting to 40 kt this morning.
* WAVES/SEAS...Seas around 15 ft today becoming 10 to 12 ft
tonight.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
