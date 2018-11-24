CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, November 24, 2018

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

Urgent - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service Eureka CA

242 AM PST Sat Nov 24 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

* WAVES/SEAS...Steep seas near 10 ft this morning subsiding this

afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous wave conditions will

exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those

operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

* WAVES/SEAS...Steep seas near 10 ft this morning subsiding this

afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous wave conditions will

exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those

operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

* WAVES/SEAS...Steep seas near 10 ft this morning subsiding this

afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous wave conditions will

exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those

operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

* WAVES/SEAS...Steep seas near 10 ft this morning subsiding this

afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous wave conditions will

exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those

operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather