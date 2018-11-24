CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, November 24, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
Urgent - Marine Weather Message
National Weather Service Eureka CA
242 AM PST Sat Nov 24 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS
MORNING...
* WAVES/SEAS...Steep seas near 10 ft this morning subsiding this
afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous wave conditions will
exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those
operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather