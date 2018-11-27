CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, November 28, 2018
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - Marine Weather Message
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
216 AM PST Tue Nov 27 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST
WEDNESDAY...
* WINDS...South 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.
* SEAS...13 to 16 feet at 15 to 16 seconds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST
WEDNESDAY...
* WINDS...South 5 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt.
* SEAS...11 to 15 feet at 14 to 15 seconds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL
3 PM PST WEDNESDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 3 PM PST WEDNESDAY...
* WINDS...South 5 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt.
* SEAS...9 to 14 feet at 14 to 15 seconds.
* FIRST EBB...1.4 knots at 07:19 AM Tuesday.
* SECOND EBB...3.8 knots at 06:37 PM Tuesday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL
3 PM PST WEDNESDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 3 PM PST WEDNESDAY...
* WINDS...South 5 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt.
* SEAS...9 to 14 feet at 14 to 15 seconds.
* FIRST EBB...1.4 knots at 07:19 AM Tuesday.
* SECOND EBB...3.8 knots at 06:37 PM Tuesday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 3 PM PST WEDNESDAY...
* WINDS...Southwest 5 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt.
* SEAS...11 to 16 feet at 15 to 16 seconds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 3 PM PST WEDNESDAY...
* WINDS...Southwest 10 to 15 kt.
* SEAS...12 to 16 feet at 15 to 16 seconds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 3 PM PST WEDNESDAY...
* WINDS...Southwest 10 to 15 kt.
* SEAS...12 to 15 feet at 15 to 16 seconds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING
TO 3 PM PST WEDNESDAY...
* WINDS...South 10 to 15 kt.
* SEAS...10 to 14 feet at 14 to 15 seconds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING
TO 3 PM PST WEDNESDAY...
* WINDS...Southeast 10 to 15 kt.
* SEAS...12 to 15 feet at 14 to 15 seconds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
