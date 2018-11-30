CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, November 30, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - Marine Weather Message
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
905 PM PST Thu Nov 29 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST
FRIDAY...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small
Craft Advisory for rough bar, which is in effect until 8 PM PST
Friday.
* WINDS...Northwest 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt.
* SEAS...14 to 18 feet.
* FIRST EBB...1.8 knots at 10:49 AM Friday.
* SECOND EBB...2.3 knots at 10:31 PM Friday.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.
* SEAS...15 to 18 feet.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.
* SEAS...15 to 18 feet.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.
* SEAS...15 to 18 feet.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt.
* SEAS...14 to 17 feet.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.
* SEAS...13 to 16 feet.
* WINDS...Northwest 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.
* SEAS...15 to 18 feet.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.
* SEAS...14 to 17 feet.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.
* SEAS...14 to 17 feet.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST
FRIDAY...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small
Craft Advisory for rough bar, which is in effect until 8 PM PST
Friday.
* WINDS...Northwest 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt.
* SEAS...14 to 18 feet.
* FIRST EBB...1.8 knots at 10:49 AM Friday.
* SECOND EBB...2.3 knots at 10:31 PM Friday.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST
FRIDAY...
* Winds...West to northwest winds 15 to 25 knots with gusts to 30
knots.
* Waves/Seas...Rough and hazardous through Friday. Combined seas
peaking at 10 to 15 feet tonight and Friday.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST
FRIDAY...
* Winds...West to northwest winds 15 to 25 knots with gusts to 30
knots.
* Waves/Seas...Rough and hazardous through Friday. Combined seas
peaking at 10 to 15 feet tonight and Friday.
_____
