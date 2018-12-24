CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, December 25, 2018

_____

GALE WATCH

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Diego CA

513 AM PST Mon Dec 24 2018

...STORM SYSTEM TO BRING STRONG WINDS TO THE COASTAL WATERS

TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...

.A deep trough of low pressure will bring strong west-northwest winds

to the coastal waters tonight and Tuesday, possibly to gale

force. Wind gusts could occasionally reach 40 knots in the outer

coastal waters and 35 knots in the inner coastal waters late

Monday night through Tuesday. Combined seas of 10 to 13 feet are

likely, along with steep waves. Winds and seas will gradually

subside Tuesday night.

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

* Winds...West-northwest winds 20 to 30 knots with gusts to 35 kt.

Occasional gusts as high as 40 kt possible Tuesday morning.

Strongest winds will occur near San Clemente Island.

* Waves/Seas...Combined seas of 10 to 13 feet, with steep waves.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 knots has significantly increased...but the specific timing

and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide

additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider

altering their plans.

_____

