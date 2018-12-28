CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, December 29, 2018

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

Urgent - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service Eureka CA

312 AM PST Fri Dec 28 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM SATURDAY...

* WINDS...N 10 to 20 kt.

* WAVES...N 7 ft at 8 seconds and NW 8 ft at 15 seconds with

combined seas around 9 to 12 ft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous wave conditions will

exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those

operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON SATURDAY...

* WINDS...N 20 to 25 kt with occasional gusts to 35 kt today.

Winds gradually decreasing tonight and Saturday.

* WAVES...N 9 ft at 9 seconds and NW 9 ft at 15 seconds with

combined seas around 10 to 13 ft. Seas slowly subsiding through

Saturday night.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM THIS

EVENING...

* WINDS...N 15 to 20 kt today, diminishing tonight and Saturday.

* WAVES...N 7 ft at 8 seconds and NW 9 ft at 14 seconds with

combined seas 10 to 12 ft.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WAVES...N 6 ft at 7 seconds and W 9 ft at 15 seconds with

combined seas 9 to 12 ft.

_____

