CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, December 29, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
Urgent - Marine Weather Message
National Weather Service Eureka CA
312 AM PST Fri Dec 28 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM SATURDAY...
* WINDS...N 10 to 20 kt.
* WAVES...N 7 ft at 8 seconds and NW 8 ft at 15 seconds with
combined seas around 9 to 12 ft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous wave conditions will
exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those
operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON SATURDAY...
* WINDS...N 20 to 25 kt with occasional gusts to 35 kt today.
Winds gradually decreasing tonight and Saturday.
* WAVES...N 9 ft at 9 seconds and NW 9 ft at 15 seconds with
combined seas around 10 to 13 ft. Seas slowly subsiding through
Saturday night.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM THIS
EVENING...
* WINDS...N 15 to 20 kt today, diminishing tonight and Saturday.
* WAVES...N 7 ft at 8 seconds and NW 9 ft at 14 seconds with
combined seas 10 to 12 ft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous wave conditions will
exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those
operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WAVES...N 6 ft at 7 seconds and W 9 ft at 15 seconds with
combined seas 9 to 12 ft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous wave conditions will
exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those
operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather