CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, December 30, 2018

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

205 AM PST Sun Dec 30 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS REMAINS IN EFFECT

UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* Seas...Steep west swells 10 to 11 feet.

* Areas affected...All location affected.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas means that waves will

be steep enough to create a potential hazard to smaller vessels

and inexperienced mariners.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS REMAINS IN EFFECT

UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* Seas...Steep west swells 10 to 11 feet.

* Areas affected...All location affected.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas means that waves will

be steep enough to create a potential hazard to smaller vessels

and inexperienced mariners.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS REMAINS IN EFFECT

UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* Seas...Steep west swells 10 to 11 feet.

* Areas affected...All location affected.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas means that waves will

be steep enough to create a potential hazard to smaller vessels

and inexperienced mariners.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS REMAINS IN EFFECT

UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* Seas...Steep west swells 10 to 11 feet.

* Areas affected...All location affected.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas means that waves will

be steep enough to create a potential hazard to smaller vessels

and inexperienced mariners.

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather