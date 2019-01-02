CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, January 4, 2019

_____

HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

230 AM PST Wed Jan 2 2019

...Gales likely north of Gold Beach Thursday afternoon into

Thursday night...

...Hazardous Seas likely Thursday afternoon into Friday...

A strong front will bring a period of south gales to much of

the area beyond 7 nautical miles of the coast north of Gold

Beach Thursday afternoon and night. Steep to very steep seas

are also likely Thursday night into Friday over most of the

coastal waters area as south wind waves and fresh swell

combine with building westerly swell.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM WEDNESDAY

EVENING TO 4 AM PST FRIDAY...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO 4 AM PST

FRIDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT

THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Gale

Warning...which is in effect from 10 AM Thursday to 4 AM PST

Friday. A Small Craft Advisory has also been issued. This Small

Craft Advisory is in effect from 10 PM this evening to 4 AM PST

Friday. The Gale Watch is no longer in effect.

* Winds...South increasing to 20 to 30 knots Wednesday night, then

to 30 to 35 knots with gusts 35 to 45 knots Thursday afternoon

and night.

* Seas...Seas will build to 9 to 13 feet Wednesday night into

Thursday morning with the highest seas north of Cape Blanco and

beyond 10 nm of the coast. Seas will continue to build, peaking

at 18 to 22 feet Friday morning. Once again, the highest seas

will be mostly north of Cape Blanco beyond 10 nm of the coast.

* Areas affected...Gale force winds are expected beyond about 7

nautical miles of the coast north of Gold Beach Thursday

afternoon and night. Small craft advisory winds spread into the

area from the northwest beginning Wednesday night, spreading over

the entire area not affected by gales Thursday afternoon and night.

Very steep hazardous seas may affect all areas Friday.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

A Hazardous Seas Watch is issued when the risk of very steep and

hazardous seas has significantly increased, but the specific

timing and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to

provide additional lead time for mariners who may wish to

consider altering their plans.

_____

