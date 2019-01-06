CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, January 5, 2019
SPECIAL MARINE WARNING
Marine Weather Statement
National Weather Service OXNARD CA
1117 PM PST SAT JAN 5 2019
...THE SPECIAL MARINE WARNING EXPIRED AT 1115 PM PST...
The affected areas were...
East Santa Barbara Channel from Pt. Conception to Pt. Mugu CA
including Santa Cruz Island...
Inner waters from Point Mugu to San Mateo Pt. CA including Santa
Catalina and Anacapa Islands...
The cell between Anacapa Island and Point Mugu has weakened and
no longer poses a significant threat to boaters.
