CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, January 5, 2019

SPECIAL MARINE WARNING

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service OXNARD CA

1117 PM PST SAT JAN 5 2019

...THE SPECIAL MARINE WARNING EXPIRED AT 1115 PM PST...

The affected areas were...

East Santa Barbara Channel from Pt. Conception to Pt. Mugu CA

including Santa Cruz Island...

Inner waters from Point Mugu to San Mateo Pt. CA including Santa

Catalina and Anacapa Islands...

The cell between Anacapa Island and Point Mugu has weakened and

no longer poses a significant threat to boaters.

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather