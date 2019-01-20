CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, January 20, 2019

_____

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service Eureka CA

609 AM PST Sun Jan 20 2019

An active weather pattern is expected across the coastal waters

mainly due to the development of thunderstorms expected later

today. Gusty and erratic winds...small hail and lightning is

possible throughout the afternoon...as well as the the formation

of waterspouts associated with stronger storms.

_____

