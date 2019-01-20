CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, January 20, 2019
MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT
Marine Weather Statement
National Weather Service Eureka CA
609 AM PST Sun Jan 20 2019
An active weather pattern is expected across the coastal waters
mainly due to the development of thunderstorms expected later
today. Gusty and erratic winds...small hail and lightning is
possible throughout the afternoon...as well as the the formation
of waterspouts associated with stronger storms.
